UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

Louisiana State Police have identified the suspect in a Tuesday shooting involving Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies.

Jared DaVille, 41, of Lafayette was released from the hospital on Saturday, troopers say. He was booked into the Lafayette jail on a warrant for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer, flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.

On December 14, 2021, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their deputies

The preliminary investigation revealed shortly after 7:30 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies found a car with a possible stolen license plate in front of a building on Charbonnet Road near Duson. There were two people in the car, and deputies told them both to get out. The passenger got out and was detained by deputies.

But the driver allegedly started driving the car toward a deputy. At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away from the initial scene in a field off of Charbonnet Road, troopers say.

Deputies with the Lafayette Sheriff's Office later located the driver in a home in Lafayette Parish. The suspect had gunshot wounds, was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

