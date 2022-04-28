UPDATE: State Police provide details on fatal bus crash

A Scott man died, a bus driver was injured and four children were injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The woman driving the bus and four children were transported to hospitals with what troopers described as "mild to moderate" injuries.

Joseph Carriere, 80, who was driving the truck that hit the bus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Gloria Switch Road, just west of La. 93 in Lafayette Parish, state troopers say.

Carriere was driving east on Gloria Switch while the bus was traveling west, troopers say. Carriere's pick-up crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on in the westbound lane.

Carriere was wearing his seat belt but died at the scene. The bus driver was properly restrained as well, but

Troopers determined Carriere was restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The bus driver was also properly restrained. She and four students were transported to local hospitals, all with minor to moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers, is unknown at this time and blood samples have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.