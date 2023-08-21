UPDATE: Priscilla Gonzalez files appeal paperwork after deadline

Although she said she intended to, a candidate for Mayor-President did not file the required paperwork to appeal her disqualification by the deadline Monday - but she did file paperwork.

Under Louisiana law, Priscilla Gonzalez was required to file paperwork with the Clerk of Court by noon on Monday. Records show she has not done so, and Lafayette attorney Lawrence Marino, who represented the Clerk in the suit, confirmed she had not filed any paperwork by the deadline. However, Marino later confirmed she did file paperwork around 1 p.m., or an hour after the deadline.

We reached out to Gonzalez, who represented herself during Friday's hearing. She said "the appeal has been entered into the record, it is up to the courts now to decide."

Last week, a Lafayette resident filed a challenge to Gonzalez' candidacy, saying she didn't meet the requirements that she had lived in Lafayette for the past year, and that she had filed state and federal taxes for the past five years.

Gonzalez said she had lived in Lafayette, since November 2020 and that she had filed her taxes and/or had filed extensions for those tax returns.

But after a Friday hearing, 15th District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled that Gonzalez did not meet residency requirements. To read her ruling, scroll down.

Gonzalez qualified to run for the post last week. The petition questioning her qualification as a candidate was filed Wednesday in 15th Judicial District Court.

Also running for the post are Monique Blanco Boulet, incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Jan Swift.

To read our story on the challenge, and to read the documents for yourself, click here.

Here's the Judgment from Friday's decision: