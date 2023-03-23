UPDATE: Pedestrian struck Wednesday morning is in stable condition

Lafayette Police have wrapped up their investigation into a crash that involved a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Part of Camellia Boulevard was closed while the investigation happened after the accident happened early Wednesday in the 1400 block of Camellia Boulevard, near the intersection with Starling Lane.

The investigation has determined that the victim tried to cross the travel lanes, and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling in the outside lane, toward Kaliste Saloom.

The pedestrian suffered a severe leg injury, and police gave him first aid and then transported him to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle voluntarily submitted to a breath test, and no impairment was found.

"Although a violation committed by the pedestrian contributed to the crash, no citations were issued due to the injury sustained by the pedestrian, as well as very minimal damage to the vehicle involved," a release from police states.

