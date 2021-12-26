UPDATE: One person arrested in damage to Cathedral cemetery

Lafayette Police located and cited the person who crashed into the cemetery next to the Cathedral.

Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr., of Lafayette, was cited for driving under suspension, careless operation and hit-and-run.

The cemetery at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was damaged after a large truck drove into a gate on Convent Street, damaging the gate and several graves, police say.

The vehicle drove off and police were looking for it, but located the vehicle and the alleged driver, a spokeswoman said.

