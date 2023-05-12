UPDATE: One of two arrested in Heymann Park shooting was shot

KATC Investigates has uncovered more details about the shooting that happened Sunday in Heymann Park.

Lafayette Police told us Monday that the wounded were a 17-year-old boy, a 55-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. The boy and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the man was in critical condition, Police said.

Yesterday, they told us they arrested two men, brothers, who are 19 and 25 years old.

Today, KATC has learned that the 25-year-old man booked yesterday in the shooting is the same man who was wounded in the shooting, described as 35 years old and listed in critical condition on Monday.

A spokesperson for LPD confirmed what family members and friends of the man, Darius Edwards, told us: That he was the one who was shot and treated at a local hospital. He has at least two gunshot wounds, family and friends tell us. The wrong age was given for that person, police say.

Edwards and his brother, Damien Coleman, 19, were both booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on Thursday. Records show that Coleman was booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal wearing of masks or hoods in public, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons.

Edwards was booked with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons.

Police tell us that the wrong date of birth for the wounded man was given to public information officers on Monday, leading to the reporting of a 35-year-old man being wounded - instead of the correct age of the wounded man, which is 25 years old.

When we asked if this means another shooter is out there - or if it is believed that Edwards shot himself, or that his brother shot him, a spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, LPD told us Monday that an officer discharged their weapon during the incident, but there's no indication anyone was wounded by that bullet.

Police told us Monday that they were called to the park just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, to investigate reports of two people in Heymann Park armed with guns. Police on scene heard gunshots when they arrived, we were told.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.