UPDATE: Lafayette Police say fatality was not a hit and run

UPDATE: A fatal pedestrian crash on the thruway last night was not a hit-and-run, police say.

Police were called to the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of Evangeline Thruway last night, at about 8:15 p.m.

They found a man who had been struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Troy Dufour, 44.

Police were told initially that the driver had fled, but that turned out to be incorrect, police say.

Dufour was hit by a Honda Accord traveling north; police say he tried to cross the road for some unknown reason.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident and the driver of the vehicle was located near the scene in the parking lot of a business shortly after officers arrived.