UPDATE: I-10 ramp opened early Tuesday

UPDATE: The I-10 eastbound exit ramp at La. 92 in Duson is now open after a crash closed it for most of the day Monday.

The exit ramp opened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

It was closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned and started leaking a chemical.

The rig leaked acrylic acid, police say.

Acute exposure to acrylic acid can cause redness, swelling, and tearing of the eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, coughing, and difficultly breathing, Duson Police say.

Duson Police and Fire worked with Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Unit and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Units to coordinate a safe transfer of the material and containment of the spill.

Duson Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of the rig was transported to a Lafayette hospital with what are described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.