UPDATE: Hot laundry caused fire that damaged Bourree restaurant

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Freshly dried laundry started the fire that damaged the Bourree restaurant last week.

Youngsville Fire Chief Blair Rivette says staff took their towels and aprons to the laundromat to wash them, and pulled them out of the drier and put them into a vinyl bag and zipped it up. A while later, the hot laundry began to burn, burned through the bag and caught the wall on fire, he said.

There's fire damage to the back wall of the building, and to the attic, he said. Damage to the dining room and kitchen is mostly smoke and heat damage, he said.

The restaurant's owners posted on the Facebook page that they plan to re-open.

"Thank you everyone for the calls and prayers! We are confident we will be back soon. Just have to do some work to make it happen. Thanks to the Youngsville Fire Dept, Milton Fire Department, Broussard Fire Department for keeping this from being a total loss," the post states.

Here's the post:

