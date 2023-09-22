UPDATE: Hazmat situation now cleared at Lafayette business.

UPDATE:The hazmat incident at Quala has been resolved, Lafayette Fire Department officials say. Hazmat technicians were able to neutralize the chemical reaction and transfer the liquid solution to a safe container, a spokesman said. A private company specializing in hazardous material disposal removed the solution from the premises, teh spokesman said.

On Thursday, we reported that the LFD Hazmat Team responded to a reported hazardous materials situation at approximately 12:03 p.m. at Quala in the 3200 block of Cameron Street.

According to Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department, the hazmat team arrived on scene and noticed a 275 gallon plastic tote with approximately 60 gallons of liquid inside the loading area of the business. Hazmat technicians indicated that a chemical reaction was occurring producing an orange smoke. The area was cordoned off and employees were evacuated from the business.

Employees at the business indicated that they were mixing several chemicals in the tote when the reaction occurred. They immediately called 911 and no injuries were reported.

Hazmat technicians from the Lafayette Fire Department and Louisiana State Police stabilized the chemical solution.

A private company experienced in hazardous materials incidents also arrived on scene to monitor the situation throughout the night.