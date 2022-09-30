UPDATE: Guillory withdraws veto

UPDATE: Mayor-President Josh Guillory has withdrawn his veto of a unanimously approved removal of $259,000 in pay raises for his directors.

Yesterday, the City and Parish Councils set a joint meeting to consider an override of the veto; only 2/3 of council members had to vote to override for that to occur.

"Based on recent, productive conversations with Council Members, I am withdrawing my line item veto. We will continue to have these important discussions about the future of our City and Parish which are vital to our recruiting and retention efforts of public servants. This will ensure the high-quality level of service that our people demand and deserve. I look forward to working with the Councils to further accomplish great things for the City and Parish of Lafayette and the Citizens that we are blessed to serve," Guillory wrote in a letter delivered to the council Friday.

The councils removed the $259,000 in raises for 15 employees, including some for directors that exceeded $30,000.

Guillory vetoed the removal last week, stating that the increases weren't "raises" but were due to the restructuring of his office and assignment of additional duties.

The city council vote was unanimous, and the parish council vote was unanimous as well, although councilman John Guilbeau was absent from the meeting.