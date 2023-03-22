UPDATE: Ella Goodie case under review; headed to grand jury

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office is reviewing the Ella Goodie case.

As we reported Tuesday, State Police investigators have turned over the homicide case to the District Attorney's Office.

When the case file was turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney, the only person of interest was Brandon Francisco, and it was still considered a homicide, a State Police spokesman said.

"We received the case very recently and are actively reviewing it. It’s a pretty large file so it will take us some time to review it, but once we do, it will be taken to grand jury," said DA spokesperson Bethany Bryant.

Ella Goodie was 32 when she disappeared. She has not been seen since March 9, 2022. Her children were 13 and 14 years old when she vanished after telling them she was driving someone to Houston; at that time she was a rideshare driver.

Her vehicle was spotted in north Texas, and eventually located in Missouri. The man she allegedly was driving, Brandon Francisco, was arrested in Missouri as well - on an outstanding warrant in another case. He was extradited back to Avoyelles Parish, where he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for that charge.

