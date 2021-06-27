UPDATE: Dr. Dolittle Jr. is a wrap!

The Wonderland Performing Arts production of Dr. Dolittle, Jr. the musical has wrapped.

The cast presented the musical in Friday and Saturday performances, with the final performance as a matinee today.

It was the first production at the new Wonderland location on South College.

"This is a lot of the cast's first show and they are just so excited to perform for their friends, family and community," said Allison Brandon, founder of Wonderland Performing Arts. "We are doing Dr Doolittle Jr, it's all about caring for animals and being kind to animals and a lot of them get to dress us up as animals or just dress up as humans that care for animals. They are just so happy to be on stage."

As part of the production, Wonderland hosted a collection drive for Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana.

