UPDATE: Civil Service Board to hear Glover's appeal

The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has agreed to hear the appeal of Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

Glover was terminated last month, but says although he asked why, he has never been told.

At their meeting Wednesday morning, the board voted 3-1, with one abstention, to hear Glover's appeal. It will be placed on a future board agenda.

Board members Micky Broussard, Paul Mouton and Dwight Prudhomme voted in favor of the motion. Christina Olivier recused herself, and Wayne Prejean voted against the motion.

Last month, when he asked the board to hear his appeal, Glover told KATC he did so because he says he never received termination paperwork from Lafayette Consolidated Government, which he says is a violation of LCG policy.

"I wound up filing my appeal based on the fact that Lafayette's Policy and Procedures Manual, referred to as PPM, has a section called working test period. And that's the year after your appointment. Within the first six months, they should have called me in at the completion of six months and gave me some idea in terms of my performance where I was at, but they did not call me in 100 days from confirmation,” said former LPD Chief, Thomas Glover.

Before Glover was confirmed as police chief, he says he noticed some policy violations during the interview process.

"They didn't follow the procedure when I was hired and list me a set of goals and objectives. And now they missed it. July first six months into my tenure. And now nine months into my tenure, they pull out a document that, illegally, is not a performance appraisal tool. It's a set of interview notes. And so that's why I decided to appeal the process,” said Glover.

Glover says he and the public at least deserve a reason why.

"I will publicly declare tonight on KATC that I give them permission to release whatever reason it was that they terminated me because there isn't any and if it's something that was made up, I will say it's a lie, and I'll prove it's a lie,” said Glover.

