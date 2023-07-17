Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Arrest made in Railroad Street shootings

Crime Scene
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 10:15:13-04

Lafayette Police say they've arrested the man responsible for the shooting on Railroad Street that left one man dead and another wounded Saturday night.

Jeremy Tyler, 36, of Lafayette was booked on a warrant with one count first-degree murder and one count attempted first-degree murder.

Cleveland Siner, 62, was shot multiple times outside of his home on Railroad Street Saturday night, and died. Another man also was shot, and was treated and released from a local hospital.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case they are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or they can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.