UPDATE: Arrest made in Ambassador fatality

UPDATE: A Sunset man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead this past weekend.

Karl Matthew Miller Jr., 36, was booked with felony hit and run.

Earlier this week, Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim of a Sunday night hit and run fatality on Ambassador Caffery as 57-year-old Donald Jackson of Scott.

The Lafayette Police Department investigated the fatal hit and run vehicle crash on January 16 in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to the department, a Jackson was heading northbound on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound on Ambassador Caffery, they say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel