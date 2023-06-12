Upcoming workshops at the Art Association

The Lafayette Art Association (LAA) is offering four upcoming “Mini” Art Workshop this month and next.

The LAA Mini Art Workshop concepts are like a “Try before you buy” in that not only does the instructor supply all instruction, but all supplies needed to complete each project are provided. The only thing that a participant needs to do is sign-up, show up and have fun, they say.

All levels of experience welcome at each of the workshops below:

Saturday, June 17th • 10am-5pm • $70 members/$80 non members

Clay Handbuilding Workshop: Slab Construction

Artist and Instructor: Ed deMahy

Participants will build a cup and either a bird house, wall pocket, tray or vase.

Text 337-366-1380 to register.

Saturday, June 24th • 2-5pm • $35 members/$45 non members

Alcohol Ink on Paper, Part 2

Artist and Instructor: Nicole Dahlquist

Participants will create a dragonfly design on paper using alcohol inks.

Text 337-962-0859 to register.

Sunday, July 9th • 9:30am-4:30pm • $75 members/$85 non members

Weave a Market Basket

Artist and Instructor: Susan Chiquelin

Participants will create a large market basket with a handle using natural and dyed reeds.

Text 337-288-3768 to register.

Saturday, July 15th • 10am-5pm • $70 members/$80 non members

Clay Handbuilding Workshop: (TBA)

Artist and Instructor: Ed deMahy

Text 337-366-1380 to register.

Saturday, July 22nd • 2-5pm • $35 members/$45 non members

Alcohol Ink on Paper, Part 3

Artist and Instructor: Nicole Dahlquist

Participants will create a summery pink flamingo design on paper using alcohol inks.

Text 337-962-0859 to register.

For more information email info@lafayetteart.org, http://www.lafayetteart.org [lafayetteart.org] or call 337-269-0363

The LAA is located at 1019 Auburn Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70503. The gallery is open Tues-Fri, 10am-5pm and Sat, 10am-3pm