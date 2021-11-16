United Way of Acadiana finalizes merger agreement with Lafayette Education Foundation

On Tuesday, The United Way of Acadiana announced the finalization of their merger agreement with the Lafayette Education Foundation.

The two organizations received approval last week from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

The Lafayette Education Foundation (LEF) board and members of the United Way of Acadiana approved the plan to merge earlier this year.

As part of the agreement, the United Way of Acadiana says it will assume the responsibilities of the LEF endowment, investing the earnings in educational programming for the benefit of Lafayette Parish students. The spending of funds will be recommended by an advisory committee made up of five former LEF board members for at least five years, they said.

"We are thrilled that now the team at United Way of Acadiana can do what they do best – which is invest in improving educational outcomes for children in our community," said Blaise Zuschlag, the president of LEF that helped to shepherd the merger process.

"Thank you to the LEF Board for entrusting United Way with the continuation of your work which has helped so many educators and students in Lafayette for generations. We are looking forward to 2021 and are planning several exciting educational initiatives to build momentum at a time when those in education need it most," said Carlee Alm-LaBar, CEO of United Way of Acadiana.

United Way of Acadiana hosted the Teacher Awards in the spring of 2021 as a partnership with the LEF board while the agreement was being finalized.

The 2022 event will be presented by Love Our Schools and held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on January 27. Nominations for all Lafayette Parish teachers are open until November 21.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards.

