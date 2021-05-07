United Way of Acadiana announces finalists for 2021 Teacher Awards

The United Way of Acadiana has named the finalists for their 2021 Teacher Awards.
According to UWA, 750 teachers were nominated for the awards and 12 finalists were selected in the categories of elementary school, middle school, and high school.
Educators were nominated by the students, parents, fellow educators, and members of the Lafayette community during a nomination window.
A virtual awards event will be hosted live on United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:00pm on Tuesday, May 18, to chose a top finalist in each category
“We are honored to host this annual event which shines a much deserving light on our hardworking teachers” said, Carlee Alm-LaBar, President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “From creating digital content which made online learning achievable to their endless dedication to every student, our teachers put enormous efforts into reaching their students far beyond the classroom. We hope everyone will join us to show their support on May 18.”
See the finalists below:
Elementary School Finalists
- Leah Fusilier - Carencro Catholic Elementary School
- Leslie Gossen - Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School
- Toynette LeDay - Myrtle Place Elementary
- Tara Yargeau - Woodvale Elementary School
Middle School Finalists
- Marie Desplanque - Paul Breaux Middle School
- Nicole Hebert - Youngsville Middle School
- Jason Muller - LJ Alleman
- Travis Vallier - Judice Middle School
High School Finalists
- Ryan Gray - John Paul the Great
- Kelly LaMaison - Teurlings Catholic High
- Marquis Newsome - David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Therese Seghers - John Paul the Great
