United Way of Acadiana announces finalists for 2021 Teacher Awards

The United Way of Acadiana has named the finalists for their 2021 Teacher Awards.

According to UWA, 750 teachers were nominated for the awards and 12 finalists were selected in the categories of elementary school, middle school, and high school.

Educators were nominated by the students, parents, fellow educators, and members of the Lafayette community during a nomination window.

A virtual awards event will be hosted live on United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:00pm on Tuesday, May 18, to chose a top finalist in each category

“We are honored to host this annual event which shines a much deserving light on our hardworking teachers” said, Carlee Alm-LaBar, President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “From creating digital content which made online learning achievable to their endless dedication to every student, our teachers put enormous efforts into reaching their students far beyond the classroom. We hope everyone will join us to show their support on May 18.”

See the finalists below:

Elementary School Finalists

Leah Fusilier - Carencro Catholic Elementary School

Leslie Gossen - Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School

Toynette LeDay - Myrtle Place Elementary

Tara Yargeau - Woodvale Elementary School

Middle School Finalists

Marie Desplanque - Paul Breaux Middle School

Nicole Hebert - Youngsville Middle School

Jason Muller - LJ Alleman

Travis Vallier - Judice Middle School

High School Finalists

Ryan Gray - John Paul the Great

Kelly LaMaison - Teurlings Catholic High

Marquis Newsome - David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Therese Seghers - John Paul the Great

