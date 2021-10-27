United Way, Love our Schools seek teacher nominations

United Way of Acadiana and Love Our Schools are seeking nominations for the 2022 Teacher Awards.

Nominations will be open from October 27 to November 21 at midnight. Nominations are open for all pre-K4 through 12th-grade educators.

These awards seek to recognize educators who are academically inspiring, dedicated to all students’ growth and achievement, and who are resilient and creative in their chosen profession. Nominees must be active, full-time educators in a Lafayette Parish public, charter, private, or parochial school system.

To nominate an outstanding educator, please visit www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/TeacherAwards [unitedwayofacadiana.org]

Selections for the 2022 Honorees will be two parts. All nominated educators will be recognized and “pinned" in early December. Then, to be considered for selection as a finalist honoree nominated teachers will be asked to complete a post-nomination form, which provides the selections committee with additional insight into their educational achievements.

All nominated teachers and finalists will be celebrated at an in-person ceremony to be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Additional event details to be provided at a later date.

For 22 years, the Teacher Awards were produced by Lafayette Education Foundation. United Way of Acadiana is honored to host the Teacher Awards for their second consecutive year. This will be United Way of Acadiana’s first year to host the event in person as the 2021 event was held virtually.