United adding two additional Houston flights

Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) will offer two more direct flights to Houston (IAH) beginning Wednesday, September 6.

That increases the number of daily flights from LFT to IAH to six a day. The first new departure time is 5:20 a.m. and the second departure is 2:00 p.m.

Booking for these new flights is already available at www.united.com [united.com] or by calling toll-free at 800-525-0280.

LFT Executive Director Steven Picou said, “These new additions give travelers more options to connect to the world from LFT.”

In addition to the six Houston flights, American Airlines offers daily connections to Dallas and Charlotte and Delta Airlines offers daily flights through Atlanta. Effective September 6, LFT will offer 14 daily flights.