Unitech Juneteenth fundraiser collects $5,000 for Equal Justice Initiative

Over the course of three weeks, Unitech Training Academy's six campuses and corporate office raised more than $5,000 for the Equal Justice Initiative.

The money was collected as part of the academy's 2nd annual Juneteenth Fundraiser.

Students and faculty participated by holding bake sales, raffles, holding dress days and other events.

A total of $3,037.66 was raised by students, staff and corporate teams. That amount was matched with a $2,500 from the company.

The $5,537.66 was collected and mailed to the Equal Justice Initiative for their efforts to challenge poverty and racial injustice, advocate for equal treatment in the criminal justice system, and to create hope for marginalized communities.

