Uniform waiver available for those in need

KATC received a number of calls about a uniform waiver that is circulating the internet from the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS).

We called the school system to find out if this waiver was real.

A spokesperson with LPSS says that the form circulating the internet is outdated. However, they do have something in place for students needing help getting a uniform.

Parents seeking assistance will have to contact their principal. The principal will have them fill out a form and or help them find uniforms. If approved the student will be given a ten-day uniform waiver.

Each waiver will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

