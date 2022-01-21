UL's Black Expo set for February 18th, registration is now open

The UL Lafayette Black Student Union will be hosting an expo event for Black businesses, art and music in February.

The event is set to take place Friday, February 18th, from 1 PM until 5 PM.

To sign-up, vendors have until Friday, February 11th.

For students, the fee to vendor is $25.

For non-students, the fee to vendor is $50.

If registering after the deadline, a $25 late will be applied, they say.

To register, contact the union by email at ulbsu@gmail.com, or on their social media pages: @ulbsu on Instagram, @TheULBSU on Twitter, or @The UL Black Student Union on Facebook.

The event will take place at the Blackham Colieseum at 2330 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

