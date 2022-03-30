UL will remain open today

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will remain open today, Wednesday, March 30. Classes will be held as scheduled.

Here is the information we received from UL:

Students who are not able to travel to campus should contact their professors. If a student needs further assistance, they can contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@louisiana.edu .

Faculty and staff members who are unable to travel to work should contact their immediate supervisor.

The University will continue to monitor the National Weather Service forecast. Should weather conditions change, information will be provided at louisiana.edu [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net], on official social media accounts, or via the Emergency Notification System.

The University's Emergency Notification System provides alerts for immediate threats via phone call, text message, and email. Students and employees must opt in to receive communications as they are not automatically added to the system. View instructions for adding or confirming your ENS information here [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].