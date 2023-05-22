UL to host the first Center for the Francophonie flagship program outside Canada

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), joined by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Lafayette Consolidated Government, is set to welcome the 2023 Université d’été (Summer University) to Louisiana. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is hosting the event from May 22 to 27, 2023.

The 2023 Summer University, conducted entirely in French, is a flagship program of the Centre de la francophonie des Amériques (Center for the Francophonie of the Americas), according to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. This will be the first time a flagship program for the Center of the Francophonie of the Americas is taking place outside Canada.

“We are excited to be the first to host this program outside of Canada. Louisiana and Canada have strong ties through our French influences. While they are in our state, we hope all attendees will get to experience first-hand all the rich French culture, history, and fun Louisiana, and particularly Lafayette, has to offer,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The 2023 Summer University will incorporate nearly 50 participants from 11 different countries including Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Martinique, Peru and the United States, officials report.

The week commences with an orientation Monday morning, May 22, 2023, at 8:30 am inside the Student Union. That evening, starting at 5:30 pm, participants will attend a welcome reception at the Alumni House, representatives of the University of Louisiana at Lafayettes say.

The Université d’été is intended for graduate students in the following fields: economics, political science, international relations and Francophone studies. The program also accepts professionals with three or more years of experience in a relevant field.

Throughout the week, participants will engage with the theme of “Development and Sustainability of the Francophone Americas” by taking part in activities like panels, workshops, group work, and site visits. The week concludes on Friday, May 26, 2023, with the presentation of group work and a certification ceremony. Students achieving certifications can earn three university credits through the Université d’été.

Partner organizations include CODOFIL, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Province of Quebec, Center for the Francophonie of the Americas, International Organization of la Francophonie, the International Youth Offices of Quebec, and the Association of Francophone Universities.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette became the first member of the Association of Francophone Universities from the United States in January 2023. To read more on that partnership, click here.