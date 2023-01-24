UL to close early due to weather

According to school officials, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will close at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to the likely possibility of inclement weather. All classes and labs must end by 1:45 pm. Employees should leave at 2:30 pm.

University events and activities occurring after 2:30 pm are canceled. Edith Garland Dupré Library and Bourgeois Hall will also close.

Beginning at 2:30 pm, students who reside at Legacy Park, The Cottages at Cajun Village, The Heritage at Cajun Village, and Agnes Edwards Hall may move their vehicles into the Girard Park Circle Parking Garage. Before 7:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, vehicles must be moved back to their permitted zones.

Campus will reopen and classes and normal business operations will resume tomorrow.