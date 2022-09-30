UL taking steps to have a more diverse campus

Officials say having more diversity at UL is a top priority.

“No matter what their background is, no matter what their identity is, to have somebody to come to you know representation is very important here at the university.” said Kiwana McClung, chief diversity officer at UL.

From working with several departments to figure out what their diversity needs are, or meeting with student groups to figure out their needs for inclusion and relatability, bringing more diversity to the university of Louisiana at Lafayette campus is in the works from staff.

“We have students who are neuro-diversed, we have students who are diverse in terms of ethnicity, we also look at gender in terms of diversity, diversity is also diversity of opinions and perspective so our international students bring a diversity of opinions and perspectives and religions to the university." said McClung.

KATC asked students how they feel about diversity on campus, and what organizations they are apart of.

Khyla Trial had this to say, “I feel like coming to a privately white institution and just having that group that like not only looks towards black students, but tries to help them and guide them to the right path."

"I believe its very diverse there's a lot of clubs that offer a lot of inclusion and there's so many clubs that offer very different things," said Bradford Colligan.

Faculty say they have been working to make sure faculty and staff no matter gender, race, or beliefs feel included on campus.

