Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UL systems down due to login issues

ul
Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Photo credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette
ul
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 13:18:37-04

Shortly before noon on the first day of classes, UL students and faculty got a notice that they might have issues trying to access the online systems that most of them use.

ULink, Moodle, Banner and other applications were inaccessible due to login issues, the notice says.

We reached out to UL, and a spokesman tells us that the issue is system-wide.

The Office of Information Technology is working with the involved service provider to resolve the problem, he said.

The issues should be cleared up soon, he said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.