UL systems down due to login issues

Shortly before noon on the first day of classes, UL students and faculty got a notice that they might have issues trying to access the online systems that most of them use.

ULink, Moodle, Banner and other applications were inaccessible due to login issues, the notice says.

We reached out to UL, and a spokesman tells us that the issue is system-wide.

The Office of Information Technology is working with the involved service provider to resolve the problem, he said.

The issues should be cleared up soon, he said.

