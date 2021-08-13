UL System to require students get vaccine once approved by FDA

UL Lafayette is urging students to "get vaccinated now" against COVID-19 in anticipation of the FDA's expected full approval of one or more of the COVID-19 vaccines. Once that approval comes, the university plans to require all students to be vaccinated.

"We expect the Food and Drug Administration to approve one or more COVID-19 vaccines soon," a message to campus on Friday said. "Once this happens, the University of Louisiana System will require all students be vaccinated. The University strongly encourages students to get vaccinated now in anticipation of the FDA's approval."

Encouraging vaccinations, robust COVID-19 testing, and mask requirements on campus are all part of the health and safety strategy UL has created for the Fall 2021 semester, which begins on Monday, August 23.

The health and safety protocols released by UL Lafayette Friday are below. The guidelines follow recommendations from the CDC, LDH, and other agencies and are subject to change.

RANDOMLY SELECTED UNVACCINATED STUDENTS TO BE TESTED FOR COVID-19

The University is enhancing and expanding its COVID-19 testing strategy to help identify asymptomatic individuals and mitigate the virus' spread.

Throughout the semester, unvaccinated students will be selected at random and required to take a COVID-19 molecular or antigen test within five days. If chosen, you will receive an email with details about how to proceed, including what to do if you have tested positive within the last 90 days. If you fail to get tested and report results, you will not be allowed on campus.

Testing will be available on campus in addition to select pharmacies, urgent cares, and clinics sponsored by hospitals. More information for testing on campus will be sent soon. You can also find a testing location in Louisiana on the Louisiana Department of Health website.

Vaccinated students will not be required to test for COVID-19 at this time.

Find a vaccination provider here.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or testing or need assistance finding a testing location, please call the state's vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

MASKS REQUIRED ON CAMPUS

All students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings while indoors on campus and when riding on buses or shuttles. They are recommended when outdoors. Masks are available in all buildings, though students may wear their own.

Read the University's Interim Face Covering Policy here. If you have any questions or concerns, email deanofstudents@louisiana.edu.

GUIDELINES TO FOLLOW IF YOU FEEL ILL

Students who do not feel well for any reason should stay home and complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.

If you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19, please do the following:

isolate at home/stay in your residence,

contact your medical provider or call the Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328; and

inform your roommates and avoid contact with them.

If you are told to quarantine or isolate because you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are presumed positive because of symptoms and testing, complete the isolation and quarantine form only. (You do not need to complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.)

Students and faculty and staff members who have been exposed to COVID-19 should adhere to the following guidelines:

If you are fully vaccinated and are: Asymptomatic, you do not need to quarantine and testing may be required. Symptomatic, you must test. If your test result is negative, quarantine and isolation will be determined by your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.

If you are not vaccinated and are: Asymptomatic, you must quarantine for 14 days. Symptomatic, you must test. If your test result is negative, you must quarantine for 14 days or follow the recommendations of your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.



