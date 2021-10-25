UL Symphony to host annual Halloween Concert

The UL Lafayette Symphony is bringing Halloween to campus with its annual concert on Thursday, October 28.

The Halloween Concert will take place at 7:00 pm in the Angelle Hall Auditorium.

Orchestra members will be dressed in costume and the audience is encouraged to dress up in their own costumes.

This year's concert will feature the following pieces: Prokofiev-Peter and the Wolf, Wagner-Ride of the Valkyries, and Lloyd Webber-Phantom of the Opera.

Guest appearances will include Shawn Roy, Natalie Connor, Chad Boudreaux, and Todd Warren.

Admission is $10 for adults and children and free for UL Students, faculty and staff with a current ID. Face masks will be required for all audience members age 5 and older. No exceptions.

Seating is limited to 350 guests and tickets must be purchased online before the event (this includes free tickets for UL students, faculty, staff).

To purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds will benefit the UL-Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Program. For more information call the UL Symphony at (337) 482-6050.

