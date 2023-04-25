UL student leads hands-on Bousillage workshop

Children and families had the opportunity to learn about the craft of Bousillage, which is a wattle and daub technique used to in-fill houses and churches.

The technique holds a significant place in the story of Louisiana's settlement in the late 17th century.

KATC caught up with volunteer and UL student, Lydia Desormeaux, who wrote her senior thesis referencing this history.

"Looking at all of the cultures it took to create Bousillage, especially with the inclusion of Spanish moss down here. That was something they learned from the Native Americans. The French used it, the Spanish used it," Desormeaux said.