UL starts transition back to normal course delivery

University of Louisiana at Lafayette classes that transitioned to remote learning at the start of the spring semester will begin to transition back to their original course delivery methods beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

All courses should have returned to their original modes of instruction by Monday, Feb. 21. Students should check Moodle and with their professors for more details regarding when their classes will transition back, officials say.

In-person student organization events, including meetings, socials, and service projects, will continue to be allowed on and off campus provided masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained.

In addition, intramural sports will resume.

COVID-19 vaccines are again being administered this semester at the on-campus testing and vaccination site in the former University Bookstore building, 210 E. St. Mary Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The site is administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

