UL receives $3.5M grant for work at New Iberia Research Center

UL Lafayette will be awarded a $3.5 million grant to finance work at the university's New Iberia Research Center.

The research facilities construction grant is from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Congressman Clay Higgins announced Tuesday.

Research at the New Iberia facility focuses on the breeding, management, and importation of various nonhuman primate species. It also offers resources for the development of nonhuman primate models, aimed at promoting human quality of life.

There are over 6,800 nonhuman primates housed at the center, making NIRC one of the largest primate centers in the U.S., according to the facility.

Higgins said, in part, that he is "encouraged that the federal government is investing in" the center, adding that "their work and research product are essential for the future of health care in South Louisiana and beyond."

