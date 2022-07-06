3 La. schools receive bomb threats

Police investigated three separate bomb threats in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The University of Lousiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College Morgan City campus and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all had bomb threats.

A bomb threat was called into 911 at UL Lafayette, according to police. Everyone has been told to stay away from Martin and Mouton halls.

SLCC in Morgan City received a bomb threat and alerted anyone on campus to evacuate. At 1:00 pm, the police department announced the school was cleared of any threats.

ATTENTION: SLCC has received a bomb threat at its Morgan City Campus. You should evacuate if on that campus and follow instructions from authorities. All other individuals should stay away from the area. Listen for instructions from SLCC officials or local authorities. pic.twitter.com/BO4VwBZzAI — SLCC (@southlacc) July 6, 2022

An emergency alert was sent Wednesday morning to faculty, staff and students Nunez Community College in Chalmette. All the buildings have been cleared and the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating the source of the call.