3 La. schools receive bomb threats

Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 14:35:29-04

Police investigated three separate bomb threats in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The University of Lousiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College Morgan City campus and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all had bomb threats.

A bomb threat was called into 911 at UL Lafayette, according to police. Everyone has been told to stay away from Martin and Mouton halls.

SLCC in Morgan City received a bomb threat and alerted anyone on campus to evacuate. At 1:00 pm, the police department announced the school was cleared of any threats.

An emergency alert was sent Wednesday morning to faculty, staff and students Nunez Community College in Chalmette. All the buildings have been cleared and the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating the source of the call.

