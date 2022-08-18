UL plans new College of Engineering building

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is laying the groundwork for construction of a 70,000-square-foot building for its College of Engineering that will provide for enhanced instruction, and improved research and technology development capabilities.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, announced plans for the academic building during the State of the University address on Wednesday. The presentation to faculty and staff members is held each fall semester and marks the beginning of the new academic year.

The College of Engineering is a nationally recognized leader in both traditional and emerging renewable energy sources; advanced materials and manufacturing; water management; bioengineering; and secure smart systems, Savoie said.

“The new engineering classroom building will enable the college to take that leadership to a new level," he said.

“It will be an unambiguous statement that this University is preparing its students to engineer a future that is strong, smart and sustainable,” he added.

The Louisiana Legislature recently allocated $15 million for the planned building. The structure, which is projected to cost about $50 million, will be constructed and operated with an additional $35 million in private and public funds.

“It will offer a contemporary, student-centered facility that will encourage interactive and interdisciplinary collaborations among students and faculty in the college’s multiple departments, and between the college and business and industry partners,” Savoie said.

Amenities planned for the new engineering building include:



smart classrooms;

a “maker space” with equipment and technology for student development of prototypes and projects;

the Mosing Student Center for Outreach and Career Development;

a student excellence center;

areas for study, tutoring and mentoring;

an auditorium;

conference rooms; and

offices and lounges for student organizations.

Dr. Ahmed Khattab, dean of the College of Engineering, said the building will constitute “a cutting-edge learning environment that will produce well-rounded, career-ready engineers and technologists who meet the needs for current and future engineering and technology professions.”

Funds raised to assist that effort will be part of the largest comprehensive fundraising initiative in UL Lafayette history. Together: The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette aims to raise $500 million. Among the campaign’s priorities: the renovation, construction and maintenance of academic spaces, including labs and classrooms.

The new engineering building will be situated on the western edge of campus next to Madison and Rougeou halls – the college’s other two buildings. Its construction will augment a renovation to Madison Hall, which is being carried out with $20 million in state funding.

Madison Hall, which opened in 1957, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art space used primarily for teaching labs and research. Rougeou Hall, which was built in 1988, will continue to house classrooms and other academic spaces.

“As a whole, the improvements represent an investment in the strategic growth of campus, and coincide with the college’s evolving, innovative approach to education and research,” Khattab said.

To support construction of the College of Engineering’s new academic building, contact Rebecca Doucet, interim associate vice president for Development at rebecca.doucet@louisiana.edu or (337) 482-6713.