UL names outstanding alumni

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association has recognized Dr. Amelie A. Hollier and Harold G. Osborn III with the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award.

Hollier and Osborn received their awards during a reception held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center. The Outstanding Alumni Award is the highest honor UL Lafayette gives to a former student.

The award recognizes professional and personal achievements that have brought honor and distinction to the University. Graduates and former students who attended no less than 10 years ago are eligible to receive this award.

“Dr. Hollier and Mr. Osborn have distinguished themselves as leaders – in their professions, in their commitment to serving others and in their devotion to bettering their communities. They both embody what it means to be an ‘Outstanding Alumni,’” said John Claude Arceneaux, the UL Lafayette Alumni Association [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]’s interim executive director.

Dr. Amelie Hollier is a nationally certified family nurse practitioner and co-founder of Advanced Practice Education Associates.

The company, which is based in Lafayette, opened in 1997. Since that time, Dr. Hollier has devoted her career to equipping nurse practitioners with the knowledge required to pass national certification exams, maintain certification and stay up to date with essential clinical skills. She also spent many years providing direct patient care.

Hollier is a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is an expert on nurse practitioner practice and has presented hundreds of certification exam review courses and lectures on advanced pharmacology and primary care topics. Hollier also speaks frequently across the country.

She has written more than 25 books for primary care providers and has developed dozens of resources that provide educational and clinical practice support to new and experienced nurse practitioners.

Hollier earned bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and nursing and a post master’s certificate in the family nurse practitioner concentration from the University. She also holds a master’s degree in cardiovascular nursing from McNeese State University and a doctorate of nursing practice from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

Harold Osborn III is president and chief executive officer of the McIlhenny Co. He is a fifth-generation member of the McIlhenny family-owned and operated business. Osborn is the eighth family member to serve in the role.

Osborn has served in management positions across the company including operations, agriculture, land management, sustainability and new product development. He has led its international sales and marketing team, overseeing and expanding the networks of distributors in 195 countries and territories where the brand currently trades.

The McIlhenny Co. was founded in 1868 on Avery Island, La.; it produces Tabasco Sauce and Tabasco Brand products.

Osborn’s work ethic was cultivated on Avery Island, where as a youth he worked at the McIlhenny Co. during summers and in the island’s salt mine while a college student.

Osborn earned a bachelor’s degree from the University and also holds a master’s degree in environmental science from Oxford University. He went on to work in the oil fields of south Louisiana, and later joined efforts to clean the Alaskan coast after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989. Osborn was also a civilian contractor to the U.S. military before joining the McIlhenny Co.