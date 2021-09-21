UL Lafayette’s Guilbeau Lecture to examine race, immigration

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

Award-winning writer and historian Dr. Natalia Molina will discuss race, immigration, and citizenship for this year’s Guilbeau Lecture Series event at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The virtual lecture will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. It is free and open to the public.

Molina is a distinguished professor in the Department of American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California. She is a distinguished lecturer for the Organization of American Historians.

Molina was named a 2020 MacArthur Foundation Fellow.

She is the author of “How Race Is Made in America: Immigration, Citizenship, and the Historical Power of Racial Scripts.” It won the Susanne M. Glasscock Humanities Book Prize for Interdisciplinary Scholarship from the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research at Texas A&M University.

Molina also wrote, “Fit to Be Citizens?: Public Health and Race in Los Angeles, 1879-1940.” The book won the Norris & Carol Hundley Award from the Pacific Coast Branch of the American Historical Association.

She co-edited “Relational Formations of Race: Theory, Method and Practice,” a collection of essays. Her op-eds and analysis have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post.

UL Lafayette’s Department of History, Geography, and Philosophy host the Guilbeau Lecture Series. It is funded by the Guilbeau Charitable Trust, which honors the memories of history graduate student Jamie Guilbeau and his mother, Thelma Guilbeau. The Guilbeaus created the trust through an endowment managed by the UL Lafayette Foundation.

The virtual lecture can be accessed via Zoom .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel