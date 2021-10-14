UL Lafayette’s Franklin, Wisham to reign as Homecoming 2021 queen, king

Brianna Franklin and T.J. Wisham will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2021 Homecoming.

Franklin, Wisham and the eight other members of the Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the Homecoming game. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Texas State Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Cajun Field.

Any registered student organization or athletic team could submit nominations for the court. A panel of faculty and staff members, student-athletes and student leaders interviewed applicants and assigned scores to each.

The 10 nominees with the highest scores became members of the court. The highest-scoring female and male applicants were Franklin and Wisham.

Trevian Ambroise is a senior from Broussard, La., majoring in history. The University Honors Board nominated him.

Ambroise is president of the board. He is also a research assistant at the University’s Center for Louisiana Studies and the Guilbeau Center for Public History. Ambroise was executive director for The Big Event. He received the Magruder Drake Senior Award for Excellence in History, the Jamie Guilbeau Award for Public History, and the Century Oak Award.

His parents are Marvin and Alicia Ambroise.

Sydney Babin is a senior from Watson, La., majoring in marketing. She was nominated by Kappa Delta Sorority.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Babin has been house chair for Kappa Delta. She was a member of the Student Government Association. Babin represented the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration on the SGA as senator and president. She was a member of the Student Orientation Staff.

Babin is the daughter of Darren Babin and Tara Shows.

Reed Broussard is a senior from Milton, La., majoring in public relations. He was nominated by the Student Government Association.

While at UL Lafayette, Broussard has been SGA president. He co-founded the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Student Supporter Organization. He was director of the John 15 organization at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church. He also twice served as a Life Teen summer missionary.

Broussard is the son of Mike and Kristie Broussard.

Katherine Bryant is a senior from Youngsville, La., majoring in speech pathology with a minor in Spanish. She was nominated by the Office of Orientation’s SOUL Camp.

Bryant has been a lead staff member for SOUL Camp. She has also mentored students in the University’s LIFE Program, was inducted into the 1898 Society and belonged to Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She performed more than 600 hours of community service.

She is the daughter of Faye and Scott Bryant.

Joseph Irish Caldwell is a senior from Slidell, La., majoring in political science. He was nominated by Order of Omega, the Greek honor society.

Caldwell has been the society’s president, and scholarship chairman for Sigma Nu Fraternity. He has been vice president of Pi Sigma Epsilon, a sales, marketing and management fraternity, and executive chairman of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society.

His parents are David Caldwell and Amelia Caldwell.

Brianna Franklin is a senior from Richmond, Texas, majoring in biology. She was nominated by the Black Student-Athlete Association.

During her time at UL Lafayette, she founded the association and has also served as its president.

She is a member of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s volleyball team, and served as captain. Her community service work includes singing at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church.

Franklin is the daughter of LeRoy Franklin and Erika Franklin.

Ayree Jaylynn Johnson is a junior from Kenner, La., majoring in graphic design. She was nominated by the Black Women Leadership Association.

Johnson has been the association’s president and public relations chair. Johnson has been a Black Student Union executive council member. She was recognized for academic achievement by the Black Faculty and Staff Association. She served in several leadership roles as a member of the Student Orientation Staff.

Her parents are Mark and Vaida Johnson.

Anjolaoluwa Oni is a senior from Lagos, Nigeria, majoring in civil engineering. He was nominated by the African Students Association.

Oni is president of the association, community director for Agnes Edwards Hall, and secretary for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He was vice president of the student chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, and served on the society’s Region V board. He has performed more than 250 hours of community service.

His parents are Samuel Oni and Adebukola Oni.

Cheramie Wagoner is a graduate student from Prairieville, La., pursuing a master’s degree in communication. She was nominated by Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Wagoner is a graduate assistant in the University’s Office of Communications and Marketing. She was an intern in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. As a mentor and lead staff member for SOUL Camp, Wagoner’s duties included co-chairing staff development and recruitment. She was a member of the Student Government Association.

Her parents are Monette Wagoner and Barry Wagoner.

T.J. Wisham is a graduate student from Baton Rouge, La., pursuing a master’s degree in systems technology. He was nominated by the Black Student-Athlete Association.

Wisham is the association’s vice president. He is a member of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team and its leadership council. Wisham has served on the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was twice named to the Sun Belt Conference’s Academic Honor Roll. Wisham traveled to Puerto Rico for missionary work with Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship.

His parents are Michelle Wisham and Theodore Wisham Sr.

The Homecoming 2021 theme is “Our Identity. Our Fire. Our Legacy.” During Homecoming Week from Oct. 24-30, the University Program Council and UL Lafayette Alumni Association and will host a range of activities and events for students and alumni, including a pep rally, scavenger hunt, decorating contests and parade.

Learn more about Homecoming 2021 .

