UL Lafayette to offer replica "Walk of Honor" bricks for purchase

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is offering alumni an opportunity to purchase a replica of their brick paver from the University's Walk of Honor.

Replica brick pavers are now available as part of an effort coordinated by the University’s Alumni Association .

The University says that Walk of Honor Commemorative Bricks will cost $90 with a University-branded stand, or $75 for the paver only. Graduates from any year are eligible to buy one.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alumni Association, they said

“Our alumni are a part of the University, and the Walk of Honor symbolizes that. Since its creation in 1990, it has served to connect graduates to campus and remind them that they will always have a home here,” said John Claude Arceneaux, the Alumni Association’s interim executive director.

The University adds that alumni can still look for “their brick” in person on UL Lafayette’s Walk of Honor. The continually updated walkway features the names of more than 120,000 alumni who graduated between 1903 and 2019.

“The intent behind the replica bricks is the same – to serve as a physical reminder for our alumni that they are a part of the University and always will be,” he added.

The Walk of Honor begins near Martin Hall, and threads its way around campus, including through the Quadrangle, across Hebrard Boulevard, and along Boucher and McKinley streets.

Arceneaux said he envisions mounting replica brick pavers on office or home desks – or grouping them with family members who are also University alums – becoming an equally popular display of school spirit and pride.

The Alumni Association is collaborating with Awardmaster to produce the personalized replicas of the Walk of Honor bricks.

The University says the bricks will look similar to bricks along the University’s Walk of Honor, with an exception.

Replica bricks will include the year an alum graduated beneath their name; bricks along the walkway, on the other hand, include only graduates’ names. Walk of Honor bricks are arranged in sections that are denoted by year, with graduates’ bricks arranged alphabetically by their last name.

Examples of replica bricks and information about how to buy them are available here .

Learn more about UL Lafayette’s Walk of Honor, and see a map .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel