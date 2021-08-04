UL Lafayette Summer 2021 Commencement set for Friday

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will host its Summer 2021 Commencement ceremony Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks.

Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing, according to the University.

Sanitizing stations will be available.

Learn more about Summer 2021 Commencement.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel