UL Lafayette Summer 2021 Commencement set for Friday

Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:54:44-04

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will host its Summer 2021 Commencement ceremony Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks.

Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing, according to the University.

Sanitizing stations will be available.

Learn more about Summer 2021 Commencement.

