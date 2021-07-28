UL Lafayette Summer 2021 commencement set for August 6

Summer 2021 graduates from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be celebrated during commencement ceremonies set for Friday, August 6, at the Cajundome.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., during which the university will confer undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees to graduates.

UL says safety will be a main focus during the ceremony, and all guests and graduates will be required to wear masks. Seating will be arranged to ensure social distancing, and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the Cajundome.

Kiwana McClung, and associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design, will be the Commencement speaker.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the university's Facebook page for those unable to make it in person.

Learn more about Summer 2021 commencement here.

