UL Lafayette Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies set for May

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will celebrate Spring 2021 Commencement with several ceremonies over two days at Cajun Field and Russo Park.

According to UL Lafayette, the undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for eight academic colleges and Graduate School.

Ceremonies for six academic colleges are set for Friday, May 14; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held the next day.

Most semesters, graduates are celebrated at ceremonies for their respective colleges and during a General Assembly held at the Cajundome. This semester – as with Fall 2020 Commencement – individual college ceremonies will be held at outdoor venues to ensure the health and safety of attendees and no General Assembly will be held.

The university says that graduates will receive a set number of tickets for family and friends to attend individual ceremonies. Information about tickets will be emailed to graduates in coming weeks.

In addition:



Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.

Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page and the Cajundome's website.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, May 14

Cajun Field



8 a.m. – College of Engineering

1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park



8 a.m. – College of the Arts

1 p.m. – College of Education

6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Saturday, May 15

Cajun Field



8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

6 p.m. – Graduate School

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park



8 a.m. – University College

Parking for family and friends who have tickets for individual ceremonies will be available outside each venue.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

UL Lafayette says that participants can share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers, desktop and phone wallpapers , and downloadable Instagram story templates .

Learn more about Spring 2021 Commencement . Students and parents with questions about can email graduation@louisiana.edu with questions.

