UL Lafayette, SLCC host signing ceremony; agreement eases degree pathway for engineering majors

Representatives of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College signed their most recent transfer agreement on Wednesday. It will enable SLCC graduates to apply course credits earned at the community college toward a bachelor's degree from UL Lafayette's College of Engineering. The agreement will take effect in the Fall 2021 semester.

South Louisiana Community College is a multi-campus, public, two-year institution of higher education. SLCC offers more than 50 programs, leading to associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates for 15,000 students annually. It also offers a wide range of non-credit instruction and training and basic adult education.

UL Lafayette is the largest institution in the nine-member University of Louisiana System. It is one of two universities in the state designated by the Carnegie Foundation as Doctoral Universities with Higher Research Activity. UL Lafayette's research and development expenditures topped $144 million in 2019.

