UL Lafayette Shotgun Team to host benefit clay shoot on April 10

The UL Lafayette Shooting Team will host their annual benefit clay shoot on Saturday, April 10.

The tournament takes place at the Wilderness Gun Club located on Teurlings Drive in Lafayette.

Registration for the event begins at 9:00 am and shooting begins at 10:00 am.

A team of four shooters is $400 and a single shooter is $100.

The organizations says that there will be food, drinks, and fun jump entertainment for those who attend. Prizes for participants include a custom belt buckle for highest overall women's and men's shooter and trophies for the first, second, and third place teams.

According to the team, funds raised at the event will be used for team supplies such as shotgun shells, team vests, and competitions throughout the year that will help them prepare for the ACUI Collegiate Nationals in San Antonio.

"Shooting sports is a very expensive sport, so all support helps," said UL Shotgun Team President Kendall Reed. "We are always looking for sponsors and donations."

The UL Shotgun Team is the only collegiate shotgun team in Louisiana.

To find out more about the event or to support the team, visit their Facebook page or send an email to ulshotgunteam@gmail.com.

