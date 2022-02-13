UL Lafayette Police work shots fired call Saturday

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police department responded to a shots fired call on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they investigated the illegal discharge of a weapon in the parking of Legacy Apartments on February 12.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No property was damaged.

Police say that officer patrols have been increased in the area.

