UL Lafayette military, veteran graduates receive cords during ceremony

Graduating military and veteran students from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette received their veterans cords during a ceremony held Wednesday.

The Eighth Semi-Annual ceremony took place at the Alumni Center Courtyard to recognize both active duty and veteran students. Those students receive special cords as a small token of appreciation for their service to the nation and to the university.

Hosted by UL Lafayette Veteran Services with the support of Student Support Services for Veterans, the ceremony was started in Fall 2017 by Director of Veteran Services Sammi Conner. Ceremonies take place each semester to recognize veteran and military graduates.

Check back later for more on the event.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel