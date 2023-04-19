UL Lafayette houses largest solar testing facility, national leader

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette houses one of the largest outdoor solar testing facilities in the southeastern region of the U.S.

The 42-hundred panel solar field is owned and operated by UL Lafayette.

It spans over 6 acres and is a symbol as a national leader in sustainable and traditional energy technologies.

"The university has a long tradition of service learning, of project based experiential learning that gives students an opportunity to really get their hands on different types of technology. Whether that is in architecture, in engineering, in our sciences. It gives them the opportunity to learn a project in place and really learn from professionals, and start to see themselves and those solutions after they graduate," Director of Sustainability for UL, Gretchen Vanicor said.