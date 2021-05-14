UL Lafayette holding Commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday

Spring 2021 graduates at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be celebrated during several Commencement ceremonies that will be held on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges and its Graduate School. Ceremonies for six academic colleges will be held on Friday, May 14; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held the next day.

Spring 2021 ceremonies were originally planned to be held outdoors on those days to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

Ceremonies that had been scheduled to be held at Cajun Field and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park were moved to the Cajundome and Convention Center late last month.

Tickets will not be required for any Spring 2021 ceremonies.

In addition:

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below:

Friday, May 14

Cajundome



8 a.m. – College of Engineering

1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center



8 a.m. – College of the Arts

1 p.m. – College of Education

6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Saturday, May 15

Cajundome



8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

6 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center



8 a.m. – University College

Parking for members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center will be at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies for each academic college and the Graduate School will be live streamed via links that can be found on the Cajundome's website .

The individual ceremonies will also be live streamed on the Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for one academic college, University College, will be live streamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's main Facebook page. Those links can be found here.

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers, desktop and phone wallpapers, and downloadable Instagram story templates.

Learn more about Spring 2021 Commencement. Students and parents can email graduation@louisiana.edu with questions.

