UL Lafayette faculty members to teach, research as Fulbright Scholars

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Dr. William Davie and Dr. Yuling Huang-Davie will spend the 2023-2024 academic year in Malaysia after each earned a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award.

The educators have more in common than name and workplace. Davie and Huang-Davie – who are among more than 800 scholars, artists, faculty members and professors from the U.S. recently named Fulbright scholars – are husband and wife.

Huang-Davie is coordinator of collaborative piano for UL Lafayette’s School of Music & Performing Arts; Davie is the Department of Communication’s broadcasting sequence coordinator.

Fulbright scholars travel to other to countries to teach, conduct research or work on projects as part of the international cultural exchange program. Huang-Davie will share expertise in collaborative piano at UCSI University; Davie will teach classes in media literacy and ethics and conduct research at the National University of Malaysia. Both universities are in the country’s capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

The Fulbright Program isn’t unfamiliar to Davie. He spent the 2015-16 academic year in China, where he lectured at 10 universities; during his stay, he addressed Chinese journalists and students at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

Fulbright award recipients are selected based on academic and professional achievement, and service and leadership. Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 recipients who have served as a head of state or in government.

The Fulbright Program was founded in 1946. It’s sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Learn more about the program [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].